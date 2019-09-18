<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Sacked Special Adviser to Governor Seriki Dickson on Talent Development and Gender Promotion, Mrs Helen Bob – for gross misconduct and indiscipline – has also taken on the PDP leadership in the state, warning that the insistence on picking a running mate from Sagbama in Bayelsa West Senatorial District would make the party lose the November 16 governorship election.

Bob in her reaction to her sack warned Dickson and the PDP that “no amount of sack will stop the flood that is about to submerge the PDP come Nov 16, 2019, if the party does not take a strong redress on all the issues I have made known to you.”

Bob who described herself as a political heroine, said her sack came too late as “no amount of sack will stop me from stating the truth.”

Her statement read in part: “I so much enjoyed the great privilege to have served the Bayelsa State-talented youths you never cared for from the point you directed that the talented development centre (Peace Park) be demolished yet you have no intentions of developing the said centre for over a year now.

“Too bad, maybe because I’m from Okpoama. That was the day I relieved myself from this appointment. I am a daughter from the Atlantic. We respect but don’t tolerate injustice.

“God bless Bayelsa State. God’s own David is on his way to redeem the state.”

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, stated that Mrs Helen Bob was dismissed for repeated acts of gross misconduct, indiscipline, irresponsibility and acts unbecoming of a person occupying the high position of Special Adviser in any government whatsoever.

Bob who pitched her tent with Hon Fred Agbedi during the governorship primary election had continued to criticise the party leadership over the election, stressing that its outcome was killing the party.

Mrs Bob who has been a Special Adviser for almost eight years was among 130 Special Advisers out of over 2,000 appointees engaged by the governor to render necessary services to the state and to give a sense of belonging and legitimate support party members.