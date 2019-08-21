<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A former State Security Adviser in Bayelsa State and chieftain of the All Progressives Party, APC, in the state, Chief Richard Kpodoh has called on leaders of the party to adopt the indirect primary method to choose its governorship candidate saying it remains the best method.

Kpodoh, in a statement on Wednesday, noted that if the APC could settle for the indirect primary system in Kogi State, it was only wise for the same system to apply in Bayelsa State.

Kpodoh said: “What is good for our party in Kogi should also be good for our party in Bayelsa State. The issue of mode of primary should not be an issue for our party. Already, the party in its wisdom decided that the indirect primary method should be used in Kogi State. So, I do not understand why we should be debating about this as it applies to Bayelsa State.

“I am appealing to our national chairman to put his feet down and ensure that the right things are done in Bayelsa State. We have an array of credible aspirants who have already indicated their interest in the party’s ticket.

“At this point in our political life, it is expedient, therefore, that we do what is right and is also seen to be right. Our party does not need anything that will divide us, to give any form of advantage to the PDP. We must get it right from this point. That way, we can be sure of a clean sweep at the general election.”

Kpodoh said the APC was well positioned to make a difference in the next election. He pleaded with the party to ensure that maximum support is given to the state chapter to win the gubernatorial election.

The APC chieftain insisted that the party cannot afford to lose Bayelsa State to any other political party.

He said: “Bayelsa is the only hope for our party in the south-south at this time. Four states are already in the hands of the opposition party. With the right strategy, our party can win the state.”

Besides, Kpodoh hailed President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, for their efforts in stabilising the party.

He commended both Buhari and Oshiomhole for speeding up the processes for the emergence of a new federal cabinet, noting that with the inauguration of the new ministers, the country was set to move to the next level.

He said: “I am happy for Mr. President for gradually taking us to the next level. I must also thank the national chairman for standing by Mr. President on this. That is why I am confident that if they continue to work together, they will be able to take over Bayelsa from the hands of an oppressive and retrogressive political party.”

“Our people deserve the best. Bayelsa must therefore be part of what is happening at the centre. But the journey begins from the choice of a candidate for the election. Let our party leaders get it right from this point and we are good to go”, he said.