The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has endorsed the flagbearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri as its sole candidate for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

National chairman of the ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu said the party took the decision after considering a number of factors which included experience, capacity, track record, among others.

He said over seven candidates had approached the ADC for endorsment but the party settled for Diri, and vowed to mobilize all its members to ensure he emerged victorious.

He said: “You know a lot of people want to be governor because it’s a democracy but you have to understand the terrain, Senator Diri understands the terrain of Bayelsa and he also understands the national politics.

“We have always been looking for somebody that can take Bayelsa where it is and say, Bayelsa people arise and shine. We are in alignment with Bayelsa and being in that alignment we know that the best person for Bayelsa 2019 is the distinguished senator.

“We are not in PDP but we’ve seen clearly. This state is on a trajectory; we must make it to continue on that path. So we are going for him and we are sure that Bayelsans will have a great man as their governor”.

On her part, National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Mrs. Yemi Kolapo said Bayelsans love Senator Diri because of his committment to development and so it was only proper to align themselves with him and give him their total support.

She said that Diri’s antecedents had shown that he was a man of the people and expressed confidence that he would win the governorship election with a landslide.

Responding, Senator Diri thanked the ADC for the endorsment, saying he was overwhelmed by the action and the outpouring of love and support he had received since his emergence as the PDP candidate.

Diri assured the party that he would run an all inclusive government when elected, consolidate on the achievements made by the administration of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and push forward the frontiers of development.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council, Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei lauded the ADC for the solidarity and called on Bayelsans to support the PDP and its candidate for the November 16 governorship election.