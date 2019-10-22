<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State to approach the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in the state with a sense of decency.

The chieftains of APC led by its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, gave Dickson the advice on Monday during the formal commencement of campaigns by the party at Ogbia Town, headquarters of Ogbia Local Government Area.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Governors Abduallahi Ganduje, Simon Lalong and Atiku Bagudu of Kano, Plateau and Kebbi States were among the party’s chieftains who took turns to taunt Dickson at the rally, stressing that the party would win the election.

Oshiomhole, who handed the APC flag and its symbol, the broom, to the governorship candidate, David Lyon, urged the governor to realise that the poll was not a war but a contest.

He said that Lyon was coming to correct the limitations of Dickson and not to chase him (the governor) away in order for the people to experience real development and sustainable growth and welfare.

The APC national chairman cautioned Dickson and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to resort to use of guns and violence at the poll.

He said, “I want to appeal to him (Dickson), we are coming for a contest. We are not going to choose the next governor the way they fought with barrels of guns under Dickson to replace their speaker only last month. Can you imagine the amount of bullets that were fired at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly just to change a speaker?

“That is why I said to him, this election that is coming is about the power of the ballot, not the power of the bullet. I understand his background which had made him behave the way he does. But we are clearly going to make a difference, that is why we are a party of change.”

In his remarks, Sylva, who is also the Director-General, APC Bayelsa Governorship Campaign Council, accused the Dickson-led administration of receiving and squandering over N1.6 trillion revenue that had accrued to the state since 2012.

The minister said despite such huge federal revenue allocation, the state was suffering governance deficit manifesting in lack of infrastructure, electricity and water supply, among others.

Sylva, who noted that the APC kicked-off campaigns from Ogbia Kingdom because of its historical significance, assured the people that the party, through Lyon, was bringing “development, empowerment and security to the people of the state.

Sylva, while calling on the people to vote Lyon, added: “Today in Bayelsa insecurity is the order of the day, kidnapping, armed robbery, killings are the order of the day.”

Lyon also promised to light up Bayelsa and ensure the development and security of the state if elected, stressing that he would be a servant-leader and not a master-servant.