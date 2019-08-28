<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has tasked the newly sworn-in Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC), Ball Oyarede, to carry out his responsibilities with firmness and integrity.

Dickson charged the new BYSIEC boss to ensure that the success and high standards of the commission were maintained through the conduct of credible, free and fair elections.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted him as having said this on Tuesday shortly after the swearing-in ceremony in Government House, Yenagoa.

Oyarede replaces the immediate past, acting Chairman of the BYSIEC, Remember Ogbe, who conducted the local government council elections in the state on August 10, 2019 which was swept by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Dickson had in July appointed Oyarede, a former member of the state House of Assembly, to replace Bertola Perekeme but criticism that he was a card-carrying member of the PDP forced the governor to drop him.

However, the governor who extolled the leadership qualities of the new BYSIEC boss at the ceremony said the state’s electoral body was now complete and stronger to deliver in its duties to the state.

He also commended the former acting chairman, Remember Ogbe, and members of the commission for conducting free, fair and credible local government polls in the state.

He added that the commission had been able to set a standard that should be emulated by other electoral bodies in the country.

He charged them to work together as a team so that the set objectives of the commission could be achieved.

Dickson promised to provide the necessary support and equipment to the commission to enable it to carry out its sensitive responsibilities.

Oyarede in an interview with newsmen after the swearing-in ceremony said the commission was prepared to discharge its duties in a neutral and unbiased manner.