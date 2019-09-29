<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has inaugurated the Peoples Democratic Party Grassroots Youth Movement (PDP GYM) as part of moves to strengthen the PDP for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

The youths are drawn from Sagbama, Ekeremor, Nembe and Kolokuma/Opokuma local government areas.

Speaking at the event in Yenagoa, Dickson urged the people of Bayelsa not to support an inexperienced leader, who would undermine their interests and mortgage the collective future of not only the state but the entire Ijaw nation.

He said that the state and the Ijaw nation needed a governor who would protect the interests of the people on issues such as marginalisation and balkanisation of the environment by International Oil Companies operating in the region.

Dickson said the office of governor was crucial, noting that decisions taken affect lives and the future of the state.

According to him, Bayelsa was the only homogenous state of the Ijaw people and did not need a governor who would be remote-controlled.

He urged the PDP GYM led by Ekisa Esinkumo to effectively mobilise the people across the wards and local government areas to support and vote the flag bearer of the PDP, Senator Douye Diri.

He said that the APC governorship candidate, David Lyon, does not stand a chance when compared to Diri who has the capacity to govern the state.

The governor described the APC candidate as a rookie, saying that by the time campaigns kick off, Bayelsans would be convinced that the PDP was the only party that had an experienced and presentable candidate to take over leadership of the state.