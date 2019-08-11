<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has described the local government council election in the state as peaceful, free, fair and credible.

The main opposition political party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) boycotted the exercise as they failed to field candidates for the grassroots election.

But Dickson, who spoke shortly after casting his vote at Oruere-wari polling unit 05, ward 2 in Toru Orua, Sagbama local government area of the state, said over 30 political parties participated in the exercise.

The governor said contrary to concerns raised about the council election in the state, preliminary security reports indicated that the exercise was peaceful and hitch-free.

He expressed satisfaction at the large turnout of voters and urged the electorate to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner in electing candidates and parties of their choice.

The governor recalled the boycott of the council poll by the APC but noted that over 30 political parties contested the exercise and expressed optimism that the election would end peacefully.