<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has donated the N40 million awarded by the Supreme Court to him and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to the church to promote the work of God.

The apex Court had on Wednesday fined Afe Babalola (SAN) and Wole Olanipekun (SAN) over their failed application for a review the judgment that sacked Chief David Lyon of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and ordered them to pay the respondents.

Governor Diri announced the donation at the weekend during a special thanksgiving service at the King of Glory Chapel, Government House in Yenagoa.

A press release by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said the well attended service tagged “Victory Thanksgiving” was put together to appreciate God for His intervention.

Diri, who was full of gratitude to God and Bayelsans for their support and prayers, described Wednesday’s Supreme Court review verdict as an act of God that became a reality through the wisdom and courage of the apex court.

His words: “What has happened only proves the fact that there is a God that rules in the affairs of men. His decisions are final and supreme. There is no Supreme Court greater than the Supreme Court of God. He gave that judgment through the learned justices and some people felt they had to question Him. And God spoke through that woman that delivered the judgment. According to her, who are you to question the supremacy of the Supreme Court?





“And so for desecrating the temple of justice, a cost of N10million each was imposed on two of the senior lawyers that represented the other party to be paid to three of the respondents, which included me and my deputy. Without even consulting my deputy, I have decided that both of us will surrender our N20 million each, that is N40 million, to the work of God in the church.”

He underscored the need for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to embrace the olive branch extended to them for the sake of peace and sustainable development of the state.

According to the governor, intelligence report at his disposal indicated that some opposition elements were still bent on fomenting trouble over the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Supreme Court.

He warned them to desist from all unwholesome activities as his government would not hesitate to deploy the full weight of the law to maintain peace and order in the state.

“As a people, let us learn to move ourselves upward. We need to build on the prevailing peace in this state so that investors can come in and we can also create employment for our young ones who want to work.

“That is why we have offered the olive branch and we expect them all to accept it. But for those who refuse to accept it but rather are planning evil, they should realize that we are now on the seat of power. We have every information at our disposal.”

On appointments, the Bayelsa helmsman called on the people to be patient for about two to three months to enable him assemble a crack team that would drive the three-point agenda of the Consolidation Government.

Governor Diri also assured those to be appointed as commissioners of autonomy in terms of awarding of contracts while he and his deputy would perform supervisory roles.