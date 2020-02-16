<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The new Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has pleaded, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the last election, David Lyon, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, to support his administration.

Diri spoke at a thanksgiving service in Yenagoa on Sunday.

The new governor promised to run an all-inclusive government, insisting that he needed the cooperation and support of all leaders of the state.

He also said he needed the support of former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan to succeed, calling on all supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to be magnanimous in victory.





“I will be Governor of all, be it PDP, APC and others. We must remain united and ensure peace in our land,” he added.

“That is the only time we can be talking of development. Let us work together.”

Diri said he is willing to consider even members of the opposition parties for appointments.

The former lawmaker, however, warned against all forms of crimes in the State, saying his administration would go tough on criminals.

“Our administration will not condone crimes and criminalities. No development can take place in the atmosphere devoid of peace,” he said.