Some Bayelsa State founding fathers have thrown their weight behind the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ehwrujakpor.

Those who declared support for Diri, described as ridiculous the reported endorsement of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) candidate, Chief David Lyon, by some founding fathers.

The Director of Media and Publicity, Dr. Jonathan Obuebite, in a statement said the chairman of the group, Chief Benedict Guembe, made their position known when the candidate and his running mate visited them at the Ijaw House, Yenagoa.

He said that the group which claimed to have adopted Chief Lyon was not recognized and lacked the credibility to endorse any candidate on behalf of the founding fathers of the state.

The chairman disclosed that since the commencement of the electioneering process, only two candidates have made their intentions known to the group.

He said that after critical assessment of their manifestos, the group decided to endorse Senator Diri adding that the candidate possessed the qualities to step into the big shoes of Governor Seriake Dickson.

Other members of the forum are Dr. Amba Ambaowe, Professor Kingsley Alagoa, Professor Akwagbe, Professor Dimie, and Bishop Jumbo.

Also, the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional rulers gave its royal blessings to Diri.

Diri and his running mate alongside members of the campaign team visited the Secretariat of the traditional rulers council in Yenagoa to intimate royal fathers of their decision to run for the office of Governor and Deputy.

The chairman of the Council, HRM King Alfred Diete Spiff, who led other traditional rulers across the state to receive him described the visit as a symbol of respect for the traditional institution.

He asked Diri to work together with the Federal government at ensuring the review of the 1999 constitution to give recognition to the traditional institution.

Diete Spiff said such review became imperative following the contributions of the traditional rulers to the sustenance of peace in their respective domains and contributions to the socio economic development of the Country.

He said the review of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was long over due.

Diri expressed his readiness to tap into the wealth of experience of the traditional rulers at ensuring the growth of the state economy.

He said: “My respected elders, many of you prior to this time had served the state and indeed our Country in various capacities. Your wealth of experience and connection will be needed in re-positioning the state economy.”