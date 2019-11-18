<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC), victory in Bayelsa State as an assurance that more South-South states will be won by the party in future elections.

Omo-Agege stated this in a congratulatory message to the governor-elect of the state, Chief David Lyon.

The statement which was issued by his special adviser, media and publicity, Mr. Yomi Odunuga, said that the APC’s win further confirms the party’s success at the last general elections.

He commended the national and state leadership of the party, particularly the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, Jigawa State Governor and Chairman of the APC campaign council for the Bayelsa governorship election, Abubakar Badaru, for their contributions to the landslide success recorded at the polls.

He also expressed appreciation to the people of Bayelsa state for the confidence reposed in the party and its candidate, assuring that they will not be disappointed.

The final election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early hours of Monday, had declared David Lyon of the APC winner of the gubernatorial polls, with 352,552 votes, defeating the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Senator Duoye Diri, who scored 143,172 votes.

Omo-Agege stated: “with this development and the actualisation of the Next Level Agenda of the APC-led administration, it is certain that our party will clinch more states in the South-South geo-political zone in future elections.

“Like I have always said, it is possible for the APC to rule in the South-South beyond Edo State. And I have been proven right with the final results from Bayelsa State.

“This goes to show that with determination and tenacity of purpose, we can overcome what seems insurmountable.

“I, once again, congratulate David Lyon, the governor-elect of Bayelsa State.”