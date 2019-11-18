<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Sunday, hosted two governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his residence in Otuoke, Bayelsa state, on Sunday.

They are Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi. While Badaru is the chairman of the APC campaign council for the Bayelsa governorship election, while Bagudu is also on the campaign.

THEWILL recalls that the APC secured a landslide victory in the election with reports that kinsmen of the former president celebrated openly when APC emerged victorious in Ogbia, the local government of Jonathan.

Patience Jonathan, former first lady, also received the opposition leaders who were in the state to deliver it for their party in the election.

There are reports that Jonathan was not in support of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state during the election.

He was absent at a mega rally held for Duoye Diri, candidate of the PDP in the governorship election.