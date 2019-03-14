



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State has vowed to challenge all the results of the 2019 general elections declared in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the tribunal.

Moses Cleopas, the state PDP chairman, stated this while briefing reporters on the outcome of the party’s caucus meeting at the party secretariat in Yenagoa.

Cleopas insisted that the PDP did not lose any of the elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on February 23 and March 9 in Bayelsa.

He said that the PDP won the presidential, National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly polls fair and square in the state, including the three state constituencies where elections were declared inconclusive.

According to him, the mandate of the PDP was stolen by the APC in some parts of the state with the alleged connivance of the INEC.

Cleopas said the PDP was robbed of electoral victory in Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency and other constituencies through “cooked up figures” which were accepted and announced by the electoral commission.

He wondered why the INEC would accept such fake results in the face of overwhelming evidences of hijack of materials and hostage taking of its officials by thugs working for the APC.

The PDP chairman said, “As we have always and repeatedly said after the presidential and National Assembly elections, to us as a party, the PDP, Bayelsa State chapter, did not lose any of those elections that were contested on our ground.

“In the presidential election in Bayelsa State, the PDP won. As far as we are concerned, in the Bayelsa State voting, in all the National Assembly elections, the PDP won. In the Bayelsa East senatorial district, we know that our candidate, Chief Ipigansi Izagara won. It is a stolen mandate and we know that it will be legitimately recovered.

“Why do I say so? In Bassambiri-Nembe, up to seven wards, electoral materials and INEC officers were taken hostage by APC and its leaders led by Chief Timipre Sylva. And a report was made to INEC that their people were held hostage, and by the close of the day, results came out from the same instrument and source and were accepted by same INEC, and those are the results they used in cooking up the figures that enabled them to declare their candidate as winner of that election.”