



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the results of 16 constituencies and declared one inconclusive in the Bayelsa Assembly poll held on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bayelsa has 24 seats in the assembly, and only 16 have so far been declared.

Mr Wilfred Ifogah, INEC Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity in the state, who announced this in Yenagoa on Monday, said there were hitches in Brass Constituency 1, where the election was declared inconclusive.

Ifogah said that out of the 24 seats in the state assembly, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won in 12 while the All Progressive Congress (APC) secured four seats.

“The Brass Constituency 1, is inconclusive and a new date will be fixed when plans are concluded.

“Results of seven constituencies including Ogbia I, II and III as well as Southern Ijaw constituencies I, II, III and IV, are still being awaited by the commission,’’ he said.

APC won in Brass II, polling 10,958 votes to defeat PDP that got 6,833 while in Nembe II, APC got 8,167 votes to defeat PDP that polled 401 votes.

Also in Nembe III, APC polled 10,906 votes as against 302 votes recorded by PDP and in Ekeremor II, APC also polled 17,428 to defeat PDP that got 11,184 votes.

The PDP polled 6,551 to defeat APC that got 2,142 in Brass Constituency III while In Nembe 1, PDP also polled 14,941 to defeat APC that polled 1,675 votes.

Other places where the PDP won were Kolokuma/Opokuma I, where it polled 7,478 to defeat APC that got 3805, and Kolokuma/Opokuma II, where the party scored 5,693 as against APC’s 2,697 votes.

In Yenagoa I, PDP polled 26,012 to defeat APC that got 1,976 votes while in Yenagoa II ,PDP got 6,345 while APC scored 2,998 votes.

PDP also won in Yenagoa 111 with 3,674 as against APC’s 974 votes and in Ekeremor I, PDP polled 7,239 to defeat APC that garnered 3,945 votes.