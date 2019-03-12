



The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced the results for 21 out of 24 Bayelsa State House of Assembly seats contested for in last weekend’s election.

Head, INEC Department of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, announced on Tuesday that the commission would conduct a supplementary election in the three constituencies that elections were declared inconclusive.

Ifogah listed the three constituencies to include Ogbia constituency II, Brass I and Southern-Ijaw IV.

He disclosed that out of the 21 seats declared, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 17 seats while the All Progressive Congress (APC) claimed 4.

“21 results have been fully declared and winners returned while three were declared inconclusive with due reference to INEC regulations and guidelines for the conduct of 2019 general elections.

He said that the commission will, in due time, fix a new date for the conduct of supplementary polls into the remaining constituencies.