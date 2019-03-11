The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared election in eight constituencies in Bayelsa State inconclusive, due to some hitches experienced during the polls in the areas affected.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had secures 12 out of 16 seats declared so far by the INEC.
Areas where elections were declared inconclusive and results still awaiting include, Brass constituency I, Ogbia constituencies I, II and III as well as Southern Ijaw constituencies I, II, III and IV.
Head, INEC department of voters education and publicity in Bayelsa State, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, in a statement on Monday in Yenagoa, did not give any reason why elections were declared inconclusive in the eight constituencies.
Details of the declared results:
1. Brass II
APC – 10,958 Elected
PDP – 6833
2. Brass III
APC – 2142
PDP – 6551 Elected
3. Nembe I
APC – 1675
PDP – 14,941
4. Nembe II
APC – 8,167 Elected
PDP – 401
5. Nembe III
APC – 10,906 Elected
PDP – 302
6. Kolokuma/Opokuma I
APC – 3805
PDP – 7, 478 Elected
7. Kolokuma/Opokuma II
APC – 2,697
PDP – 5,693 Elected
8. Yenagoa I
APC – 1976
PDP – 26,012 Elected
9. Yenagoa II
APC – 2,998
PDP – 6345 Elected
10. Yenagoa III
APC – 974
PDP – 3674 Elected
11. Ekeremor I
APC – 3,945
PDP – 7,239 Elected
12. Ekeremor II
APC – 17,428 Elected
PDP – 11,184
13. Ekeremor III
APC – 1637
PDP – 4,534 Elected
14. Sagbama I
APC – 957
PDP – 16,831 Elected
15. Sagbama II
APC – 2425
PDP – 10,913 Elected
16. Sagbama III
APC – 1,973
PDP – 9028 Elected