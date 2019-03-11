



The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared election in eight constituencies in Bayelsa State inconclusive, due to some hitches experienced during the polls in the areas affected.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had secures 12 out of 16 seats declared so far by the INEC.

Areas where elections were declared inconclusive and results still awaiting include, Brass constituency I, Ogbia constituencies I, II and III as well as Southern Ijaw constituencies I, II, III and IV.

Head, INEC department of voters education and publicity in Bayelsa State, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, in a statement on Monday in Yenagoa, did not give any reason why elections were declared inconclusive in the eight constituencies.

Details of the declared results:

1. Brass II

APC – 10,958 Elected

PDP – 6833

2. Brass III

APC – 2142

PDP – 6551 Elected

3. Nembe I

APC – 1675

PDP – 14,941

4. Nembe II

APC – 8,167 Elected

PDP – 401

5. Nembe III

APC – 10,906 Elected

PDP – 302

6. Kolokuma/Opokuma I

APC – 3805

PDP – 7, 478 Elected

7. Kolokuma/Opokuma II

APC – 2,697

PDP – 5,693 Elected

8. Yenagoa I

APC – 1976

PDP – 26,012 Elected

9. Yenagoa II

APC – 2,998

PDP – 6345 Elected

10. Yenagoa III

APC – 974

PDP – 3674 Elected

11. Ekeremor I

APC – 3,945

PDP – 7,239 Elected

12. Ekeremor II

APC – 17,428 Elected

PDP – 11,184

13. Ekeremor III

APC – 1637

PDP – 4,534 Elected

14. Sagbama I

APC – 957

PDP – 16,831 Elected

15. Sagbama II

APC – 2425

PDP – 10,913 Elected

16. Sagbama III

APC – 1,973

PDP – 9028 Elected