The candidate of the All Progressives Congress and Governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, has dedicated his victory to the people of Bayelsa state.

He made the statement, shortly before he was declared the winner of the governorship election carried out in Bayelsa on Saturday.

In his message to the people of Bayelsa state, Lyon vowed to “make the state great again”.

Lyon was announced as the winner after he defeated Senator Douye Diri, by a large margin and ensured PDP lost in a state which until now was a stronghold.

PDP has been holding unto power in Bayelsa since 1999.

Lyon won in six out of eight local government areas and scored 352,552 votes while the PDP candidate polled 143,172, more than half of the votes coming from Sagbama LGA, home base of Diri’s sponsor, Governor Seriake Dickson.