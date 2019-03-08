



As Bayelsans go back to polls on 9th of March to elect the House of Assembly members, the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged them to vote out those it called Governor Henry Seriake Dickson’s anointed candidates.

The party in the state said it was a task that must be done stating that the only way the Governor and his party PDP can win the election was by playing outside the rules.

Speaking to Journalists on Thursday in Yenagoa, the publicity secretary of the party Doifie Buokorib also accused the state governor of wasting the scare resources of the state to procure violence and compromise elections.

Buokoribo said Dickson was in the habit of playing victim and sponsoring fake news as a cover for his nefarious acts.

“Let us make it very clear here that this election will not be decided on the basis of a campaign of calumny, fake news and propaganda.

He therefore advised residents of the state to be watchful and alert to guard against the governor’s dangerous antics as the state goes to the polls on Saturday to elect House of Assembly members.

Hera him “Governor Dickson is using state funds to arm political thugs and other lawless elements across the state, especially in areas where he is unpopular and has no social base.

“These thugs and lawless elements are working with his terror squad, Operation Doo Akpo. The irony of it is that as he is busy engaging in this ungodly act, he will be the one shouting that our party has perfected plans to cause mayhem in the state,” Buokoribo said.

The APC spokesman lashed out at the governor for setting up a “strange Judicial Commission” on electoral violence with APC members as clearly marked out targets advising his members not to have anything to do with the panel.

Buokoribo urged the new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olushola David, who was posted as Command CP to supervise the Saturday polls, to be neutral in the discharge of his duties.