



The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in ward 17 of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the results of state Houses of Assembly election in wards 17 and 16.

David Sese, ward 17 APC chairman, told reporters at the party Secretariat in Yenagoa on Monday that there was no election in the two wards located in the Southern Ijaw constituency 4.

He alleged that Cleopas Moses, the state PDP chairman and Tiwei Orunimighe, a stalwart of the party in Southern Ijaw and Governor Seriake Dickson, Special Adviser on Oil and Gas Matters, sponsored PDP thugs led by one Ebimene Ayawei identified as a younger brother of Nimibofa Ayawei, Chairman, Bayelsa State Internal Revenue Board, to hijack electoral materials meant for voting in the affected wards.

Sese, who was flanked by the APC ward agent, Silas Koko, Prince Ekubo and Joseph Wilson, coordinator, Niger Delta Peace Initiative, Bayelsa State chapter, said that the materials were being sorted out on Friday evening at Koluama II town hall when the armed PDP thugs invaded the venue and carted away the materials.

According to him, the PDP thugs took the electoral materials to the residence of Nimibofa Ayawei where they fabricated the results for the elections in the area.

Sese said, “The said thugs were armed in their numbers. As such, there was no election at Southern Ijaw ward 17. On Saturday, Southern Ijaw ward 16 materials were also hijacked by PDP gunmen and brought to Koluama II for the writing of results.

“The military was informed of the development as one of the SPO was under threat to sign written fake results. The intervention of the military led to the rescue of the SPO and others”.

He said the RAC at Koluama II was no longer safe for subsequent electoral activities due to the anti-democratic activities of the PDP.

Sese suggested that, henceforth, INEC should sort out electoral materials for the 11 units in Koluama I and taken directly from Yenagoa, the state capital, to Koluama I instead of sorting it out at Koluama which houses the RAC.

He noted that this would avert a communal crisis, adding that such suggestion was implemented in the past and had created an atmosphere of peace in Oporoma, headquarters of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The APC leadership in the area threatened that they would drag the INEC to court if it announced election results from the Southern Ijaw constituency 4.