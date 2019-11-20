<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Chekwe Okorie, the National Chairman of the United Progressive Party (UPP) has declared that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was disintegrating gradually, predicting that in no distant time, the party may witness massive defection of its leaders and stakeholders to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

This came following the major defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bayelsa and Kogi States in the just concluded governorship elections.

Newsmen reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Lyon winner of the 2019 gubernatorial election.

Chief Lyon, won six of the eight local government areas of the state.

The total votes recorded by the APC candidate, Chief David Lyon was 352,552 as against 143,172 recorded by the PDP candidate, Senator Douye Diri.

Senator Diri won in just two LGAs, which are Sagbama and Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Areas of the state.

However, Okorie, an Abia-born politician, while reacting tersely in a statement on Wednesday, opined that, “PDP is on a free fall. I predict that the Party will virtually be abandoned to Ndigbo at the fullness of time.

“The South-South political leaders are fast realigning their political engagements in Nigeria, leaving their Igbo counterparts in the lurch.”