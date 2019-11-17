<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri, has recorded victory in his local government.

He polled 15,360 votes to defeat his closest rival, David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who had 8,934 votes in the final results from Kolokuma Opokuma local government in Bayelsa State.

The results were announced by Elizabeth Egbochukwu, the LGA collation officer at about 2:15 p.m. at the local government headquarters in Kaiama town.

The collation of final results from the LGA had been delayed because INEC officials in one of the 11 wards in the local government were held hostage by suspected thugs since Saturday evening.

The thugs wanted to manipulate the results from Igbedu ward – a waterloggged community in the LGA, according to an INEC staff who refused to give his name saying he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

Eze Martins, a local election observer, also confirmed the development.

Soldiers were sent to the community and they effected the release of the INEC officials who came back with the results from Igbedu ward being awaited since morning.

Before the results were announced Sunday noon, Solomon Gbadabiri, a PDP agent ,made an observation that results from Igbedu had been mutilated by the alleged thugs sent by the APC and therefore should not be accepted.

He refused to sign the results after it was announced by Mrs Egbochukwu, a professor.

The local government’s collation officer is currently heading to the INEC head office in Yenagoa where the results from Kolokuma Opokuma LGA are being awaited.