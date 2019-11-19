<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has called on Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, to support the Governor-elect of the state, Chief David Lyon.

IYC in a statement signed by its President, Eric Omare further appealed to the Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to accept defeat and congratulate the winner.

Omare said: “We congratulate the Governor-elect of Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for coming out victorious in the keenly contested November 16, governorship elections. Your victory is a manifestation of the wishes of the people of Bayelsa State and by extension the Ijaw Nation.

“We call on other contestants, who lost out in the contest to join hands with the Governor-elect in the interest of the Ijaw nation. We also call on the outgoing Governor, Seriake Dickson, who is a strong advocate of the Ijaw interest to support the Governor-elect in the interest of the Ijaw nation.

“The Governor-elect, Chief Lyon, is a son of the Ijaw nation; hence we should all give him the needed support. The people of Bayelsa State have spoken through their votes and they have spoken loud and clear.

“Having come out successful in a keenly contested election, the IYC call on the Governor-elect to use his position to unite the Ijaw nation from Akwa Ibom State to Ondo State for a common purpose just as the Late Governor-General of the Ijaw Nation Chief D. S. P. Alamieyesiegha did.

“The Governor-elect must see himself as a leader of all Ijaw people with a pan-Ijaw mandate irrespective of political party affiliation. Chief Lyon must learn from the experience of the last years where the Ijaws have been so polarized including our struggle platforms: the Ijaw National Congress (INC) and the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide.

“It is our strong believe that the Ijaw nation can rise again with the incoming Governor of Bayelsa State providing the right leadership. Let the Ijaw Nation rise again.”