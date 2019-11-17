Official results from local government areas in Bayelsa State have started coming in and the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading with a wide margin in President Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia Local Government Area, the results of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State show.
The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is trailing the APC from results of the wards collated so far at the local government headquarters in Ogbia Town.
Bayelsa has eight local government areas and collations were done in wards before those of local governments.
The final announcement of results of each local government will be announced at the INEC collation centre in the local government.
A total of 45 candidates are taking part in the gubernatorial election but the contest is expected to be between David Lyon of the APC and Duoye Diri of the PDP.
Results so far collated:
Ward 4
Registered voters – 4970
Accredited voters- 4277
APC – 3,683
PDP – 482
Ward 7 (Emeyal) Ogbia LGA
Registered voters – 6,868
Accredited voters – 3,473
APC – 2,175
PDP – 1,175
Ward 6
Registered voters – 9,257
Accredited voters- 8,626
APC – 7,883
PDP – 670.
Ward 12
Registered voters – 10,373
Accredited voters – 4,570
APC – 2,804
PDP – 1,589
Ward 2, Ogbia LGA
Registered voters – 11,822
Accredited voters – 10,690
APC – 8,716
PDP – 1,850