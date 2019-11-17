<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Official results from local government areas in Bayelsa State have started coming in and the All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading with a wide margin in President Goodluck Jonathan’s Ogbia Local Government Area, the results of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State show.

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is trailing the APC from results of the wards collated so far at the local government headquarters in Ogbia Town.

Bayelsa has eight local government areas and collations were done in wards before those of local governments.

The final announcement of results of each local government will be announced at the INEC collation centre in the local government.

A total of 45 candidates are taking part in the gubernatorial election but the contest is expected to be between David Lyon of the APC and Duoye Diri of the PDP.

Results so far collated:

Ward 4

Registered voters – 4970

Accredited voters- 4277

APC – 3,683

PDP – 482

Ward 7 (Emeyal) Ogbia LGA

Registered voters – 6,868

Accredited voters – 3,473

APC – 2,175

PDP – 1,175

Ward 6

Registered voters – 9,257

Accredited voters- 8,626

APC – 7,883

PDP – 670.

Ward 12

Registered voters – 10,373

Accredited voters – 4,570

APC – 2,804

PDP – 1,589

Ward 2, Ogbia LGA

Registered voters – 11,822

Accredited voters – 10,690

APC – 8,716

PDP – 1,850