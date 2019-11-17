<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has derided the state Governor, Seriake Dickson, for making unguarded and spurious statements to whip up public sentiment against the APC following the Saturday’s governorship election.

The state Chairman of the APC, Amos Jotham, in a statement at the weekend said Dickson had again displayed his offensive garrulous character.

Jotham expressed shock that Dickson called for the cancellation of results in Nembe and Southern Ijaw and other LGAs that had not been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the governor in a desperate bid to incite the public and all relevant agencies against the APC, only succeeded in exhibiting sheer ignorance with regard to democratic norms.

The party chairman advised Dickson to accept the outcome of the elections as a referendum on his lacklustre performance since taking over the leadership of the state almost eight years ago.

Jotham said it was unbecoming of the governor as the chief security officer of the state to start raising false alarm in an election that his hand-picked candidate had earlier declared as “peaceful and smooth”

According to the APC chairman it was also wrong for Dickson to drag the security agencies into his partisan ranting because they dared to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

The chairman called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant agencies to be wary of Dickson alleging he had penchant for deceit.