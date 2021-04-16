



The South/South Zonal Executive body of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been urged to forge a common front in all their activities as they represent the geopolitical region in the affairs of the party.

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the advice when members of the zonal executives from Bayelsa paid him a “thank you” visit in Yenagoa.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, according to a statement, congratulated them on their emergence as South-South Executives of the PDP at the recent zonal elections held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He, however, insisted that the purpose of their election would be defeated if they pursue their divergent personal interests, rather than imbibe the spirit of teamwork and unity of purpose.





Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who expressed optimism that the PDP would continue to maintain its dominance in the politics of the South-South geopolitical region, called on members to continually work for the common good of the party and the country at large.

Speaking earlier, the South-South Secretary of the PDP and leader of the team, Chief Felix Omemu, said they were in the office of the Deputy Governor after paying a similar visit to Governor Douye Diri to appreciate him for the supportive role he played in their election.

While asking for continued guidance and counselling from the Deputy Governor and other well-meaning stakeholders of the party, Chief Omemu assured that they would be good ambassadors of the state in all their dealings as party executives.

Other zonal officers of the PDP from the state, who accompanied the Secretary on the visit were Mr George Turnah – legal adviser, Mr Lloyd Owonaro – youth leader, and Chief Boghabofa Amaimo, Ex-officio.