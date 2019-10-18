<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Markson Fefegha, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Mineral Resources, has resigned his appointment in the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson ahead of the governorship election slated for November 16.

Fefegha, who resigned his appointment in a letter dated October 2, 2019 and addressed to the governor, had been serving in the administration since 2012.

He, however, stated in the letter that his quitting Dickson’s government will take effect from Friday, October 18, 2019.

The commissioner was one of the “first eleven” in the Dickson’s Restoration Government, having previously served in the ministries of information and education as well as Principal Executive Secretary to the Governor before his deployment to the mineral resources ministry.