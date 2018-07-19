The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, yesterday, sent a petition to President Muhammadu Buhari over intimidation and harassment of members by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration of Governor Seriake Dickson.

According to the APC, the present administration of Governor Seriake Dickson is putting members of the party under undue pressure over existing contract of members with the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

The APC, in a petition signed and issued in Yenagoa, by the state APC chairman, Mr Jothan Amos and secretary, Alabo Martins, stated that “Only last week, the state Assembly invited one of our members whose company works for AGIP, to appear before it on allegations of breeching peace in Southern Ijaw local government area of the state.”

It said that, “This is a company whose personnel do not bear arms, but work with conventional security such as the JTF (Operation Delta Safe), Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Nigeria Police and the Department of State Service, DSS.”

It noted that suspects arrested in the course of its duty are handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

The party also alleged that in recent past, Governor Dickson held series of meetings with the company, claiming that by retaining the APC members as contractors, Agip was funding an alternative government in the state, adding that members of the PDP are also contractors in the same company.

The APC questioned why Dickson would want to choose clients for a multinational oil company whose sole aim is to work with clients that meet their professional standards, adding that Bayelsa belongs to everyone and nobody should be denied business opportunities on the basis of party affiliations.

“The APC in Bayelsa would like to advice the management of AGIP to stay out of politics and work with clients that meet their professional standards, more importantly, oil and gas is on the exclusive list in our constitution, so a state house of Assembly has no jurisdiction to dabble into such matters,” it asserted.