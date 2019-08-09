<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress has warned former President Goodluck Jonathan against making misguided comments that may ridicule his person ahead of the Bayelsa governorship election.

Thex former President had during the Peoples Democratic Party’s Elders’ Advisory Council meeting at the Government House, Yenagoa, said the APC as a party lacked political presence at the ward, local government and state levels to win the November 16 governorship election.

Jonathan added that the large number of governorship aspirants on the platform of the PDP indicated the dominance of the party as the preferred platform for election.

But the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena, on Thursday, told journalists in Abuja that no amount of falsehood or rigging would stop the “imminent defeat” of the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election.

He said, “The PDP has become very unpopular and stands rejected in Bayelsa State. Former President Jonathan has never contested any election and won; even that of 2015, which he contested as a sitting president, he lost woefully.

“Jonathan is attempting to rewrite history on presidential elections conducted under his watch in Bayelsa State while he was president. He never won as votes never counted. Aided by security agents, election results were simply announced by the election body in favour of the PDP.

“Former President Jonathan even lost in his senatorial zone in the last 2019 National Assembly election won by the APC candidate. So, one wonders the party Jonathan refers to as not being on ground in Bayelsa.”

The Bayesla born politician accused Governor Seriake Dickson of plotting to use a state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo, to rig the governorship election.