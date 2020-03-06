<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State has condemned moves by Governor Douye Diri to secure N2.9bn loan to buy official vehicles.

The state House of Assembly had, during plenary on Wednesday, approved the loan request following a motion by the Leader of the House, Monday Bubou-Obolo.

Bubou-Obolo, who is the immediate past Speaker of the Assembly, said the proposed facility had a repayment tenure of 36 months.

The APC, in a statement by its state Publicity Secretary, Doifie Buokoribo, on Thursday described the governor’s loan request as “scandalous, unsympathetic and ungodly.”

The APC spokesman said it was for “such reasons that the people of the state roundly rejected them at the polls.





“Unfortunately, Bayelsa State is in for another long haul under an illegitimate regime that does not feel any sense of commitment to the welfare and sensibilities of the people. This cannot be the government that the people of Bayelsa State deserve. It cannot be the government the people voted for.”

In response, the state publicity secretary of the PDP, Osom Makbere, said in a statement, “It is more laughable when you recall that the APC, while waiting to be sworn in the state, had already taken an N8bn loan with which it purchased cars for persons not yet accorded official portfolios.

“Sadly, the APC and its structure always look puerile in their role as an opposition party and this calls for deep concern.”