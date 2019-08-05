<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Bayelsa State governorship aspirant, Preye Aganaba, has said Bayelsa should join the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reduce increasing poverty in the state.

Aganaba, who spoke at his campaign office in Yenagoa when he inaugurated coordinators of local government areas, wards and heads of campaign directorates, lamented that poverty was increasing because the interventions the state received when PDP was at the centre, had reduced drastically.

He said: “It is very obvious that the goodies we used to have in Bayelsa when there was PDP government at the federal level is no longer there. There has been a lot of poverty in since 2015 and it is obvious. Like I will always tell Bayelsans, we need APC more than APC needs us, because that disconnect needs to be sorted out. There needs to be a bridge between our governments and the Federal Government.

“Our late father Melford Okilo said Bayelsa could not afford to play opposition politics in Nigeria; we will suffer for it and that has been happening in the last four years.”

According to Aganaba, his campaign organisation inaugurated ward and local government coordinators with a mandate to spread the gospel of APC and tell the people reasons behind his aspiration to govern the state.

“The maritime is our area of strength that we need to focus on; but the key thing is security. I am happy that the Federal Government is setting up a security agency to follow up on the waterways.

“We need a government that can partner the Federal Government to get us out of where we are today. It is very important. I will emphasise that Bayelsa needs APC more than APC needs Bayelsa and our people need to think about it very well”.

The directors inaugurated are Christopher Abarowei (Media and Publicity); Ineye Igbaifagha (Youths); Tuamo Abule (Contact and Mibilisation); Etuatimi Koinyan (Women) and Harry Edoni (NGOs).