<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





David Lyon, the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa state, has expressed displeasure at the condition of teachers in the state, promising to reverse their situation if elected the next governor of the state.

Lyon, while felicitating with teachers in the state on the celebration of this year’s Teachers Day, expressed sympathy on the condition of teachers in the state who allegedly, have not received salary for several months.

The APC gubernatorial candidate who was a former teacher in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Gift Ebiki noted that such occasion supposed to be celebrated amidst joy, happiness and love. “But unfortunately, it has turned tobe a gloomy day the teachers in our dear state, orchestrated by the presentgovernment that is highly insensitive to the plight of workers generally.”

Accordingto Lyon, “Even the Bible teaches us that sweats of the laborer shall not drybefore paying them their wages. As a former teacher, I believe that those benefited enormously from these teachers are the ones that have turned the fortune of teachers to almost nullity by creating abject poverty to the teachers and their families.