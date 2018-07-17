Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the Saturday July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

It felicitated with the party’s governorship candidate, Kayode Fayemi, who was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Doifie Buokoribo, the Bayelsa State APC Publicity Secretary, stated the chapter’s position during a chat in Yenagoa.

It would be recalled that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had on Sunday rejected the Ekiti governorship election results and described the exercise as “electoral banditry”, calling for its cancellation.

The PDP, through its Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, also rejected Fayemi, the governor-elect, saying the results declared by the INEC were different from those obtained by PDP agents at the various polling units in the 16 local government areas of the state.

But Buokoribo said that the rejection of the results and the move to challenge it in court by the PDP were all part of the beauty of democracy.

He said the APC had won the Ekiti governorship election fair and square and the entire Bayelsa APC family led by the leader and former governor of the state, Timipre Sylva, were happy with it.

“We are happy with it (the Ekiti election results). They (PDP) can go to court. But we have won the election, and that is the beauty of democracy”, Buokoribo added.