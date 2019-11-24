<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has faulted the last minute appointments by Governor Seriake Dickson after the November 16, 2019 governorship election where the opposing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won.

The State Secretary of APC, Mr. Alabo Martins, in a statement on Saturday said that the appointments are in bad taste just as the motive is clearly political, because it came less than three months to the end of his administration.

The APC say the governor’s intention is to leave heavy financial burden to the incoming administration.

Governor Dickson on Friday inaugurated 32 permanent secretaries for the state civil service and one commissioner into the state executive council.

“While we are not averse to such appointments, especially if they are in tandem with civil service rules and regulations, we wish to express our reservation with regard to the timing as the appointments are made less than three months to the expiration of the present administration,” Martins noted.