The All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayelsa State Chapter, has disowned its former Chairman, Mr. Tiwei Orunimighe, dismissing his claims of defecting to another party with APC members.

The APC in a statement on Tuesday by its state Publicity Secretary, Doifie Buokoribo, said Orunimighe reserved the right to join any party of his choice, but to try to use APC as leverage in negotiations with his new party was irresponsible.

It explained that “Orunimighe and his group of renegades were expelled” from APC for antiparty activities since August last year by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The party advised members of the public to disregard the defection claim by “people who want to join a party of their choice,” saying, “APC in Bayelsa State remains intact, united, strong, and focused.”

The statement said: “It has come to the knowledge of the All Progressives Congress, Bayelsa State Chapter, that a certain Mr. Timipa Tiwei Orunimighe is claiming membership of our party. In negotiations with another party which he wishes to join, the said Orunimighe is presenting himself as a member of APC planning to ‘defect’ to another party with about ‘100 of his followers’.

“We have no problems with Orunimighe joining any party of his choice. It is within his rights to so do. However, to claim that he is defecting from our party with more than 100 members is false, misleading and irresponsible.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the APC in Bayelsa State used to have a chairman named Mr Timipa Tiwei Orunimighe. Orunimighe and his group of renegades were expelled since August last year for anti-party activities.

“They were expelled by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) via a letter with reference no: APC/HDQ/SSZ/31/017/002. The letter was signed by Hon. Mai Mala Buni, National Secretary. As at today, Orunimighe and his group are not members of our party.

“We call on unsuspecting members of the public not to allow themselves to be duped Into believing the campaign of disinformation that some people who want to join a party of their choice are defecting from our party. APC in Bayelsa state remains intact, united, strong, and focused”.