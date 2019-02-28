



Bayelsa state leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday attributed the victory of President Muhammad Buhari as a reward for integrity and performance on fight against corruption.

The party chieftains Tare Amatare, Ebitimi Angbare and Preye Aganaba who were members of the APC presidential campaign council said though the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, gave a fair chase to President Buhari, Nigerians have declared that their votes belong President Muhammadu Buhari.

They noted that the victory of the President Buhari was a confirmation that Nigerians were standing on faithful ground with the present administration.

Amatare said “I used to tell people that Buhari is the most honest and discussed leader the country has ever got and no one can defeat him. He is a leader that Nigerians trust.”

“With the victory, Buhari will reward Nigerians with more and consistent fight against corruption and insecurity.

“Buhari is like a deity and Nigerians are faithful with him. Some said he is a religious bigot, but his cook and driver are Christians. The Igbos are ingrates. Buhari gave them three substantive ministers and completed projects abandoned he said adding that Buhari will take Nigerians to the next level. ”

Also speaking, Ebitimi Angbare, said the victory and re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari is a thing of joy, “We had a reason to market him and we thank Nigerians for believing in a good, dependable and faithful candidate in the person of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Preye Aganaba said Nigerians voted for integrity because a good name is better than ill acquired riches.

“President Buhari should continue and Nigerians should continue to encourage him to tackle corruption and insecurity in the country.

He however called on Atiku Abubakar to accept the verdict of Nigerians adding that “It was a fair contest and was keenly fought.

In another Development, the APC state party agent for the 2019 general elections in Bayelsa, Denis Otiotio, has debunked the allegations by the General manager of Glory FM 97.1 Yenagoa John Idumange that he and other members of the APC conspired with the military to hijack electoral materials in Nembe local government area of the state, Otiotio said that John Idumange when last he visited his home community in the last twenty wondering how he saw what he alleged.

Barr. Otiotio however noted that Idumange, who hails from Agrisaba in Nembe local government area of Bayelsa state, did not even register to have a voting right in his own community but did so in Yenagoa.

He was while reacting to some allegations levelled against him and his party by John Idumange of the PDP bothering on the just concluded presidential and national assembly polls.

Otiotio said “Ask John Idumange the last time he visited his village. We are from the same village, Agrisaba. He has not been to that place for the past twenty years. Ask anybody.

“He is not even a registered voter in Agrisaba. Ask him to show you his voter’s card from Agrisaba. He is a registered voter in Yenagoa here”, Otiotio emphasized.

He asked Idumange to stop casting aspersions on the APC based on hearsay, insisting that the Radio Bayelsa GM is a man who does not go to his village and should therefore not be in the position to comment on what happens at home.