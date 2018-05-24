The Bayelsa State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was a band of cultists, mischief-makers and unscrupulous criminal elements, masquerading under the platform of the APC who do not mean well for the state.

The PDP also alleged that the Bayelsa APC hounded the pioneer civilian governor of the state, Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha to his untimely death and was planting insecurity in his community to destroy his biggest legacy his community, the Niger Delta University (NDU).

Bayelsa State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Moses Cleopas, said in a statement, on Wednesday, that the declaration by the APC that the cult leaders and hoodlums who attacked security operatives deployed to maintain peace and security in the university community were their party officials only vindicated the PDP’s piston that the APC is a nest of criminals.

Cleopas said that the statement credited to the Bayelsa faction of the APC signed by an aide of Timipre Silva, has shown in clear terms that the APC organized and sponsored the hoodlums and cultists who unleashed unprovoked mayhem on security operatives, the people of Amassoma and the Niger Delta University on Tuesday.

Cleopas lamented the APC faction loyal to Timipre Sylva who has been rejected twice by Bayelsa people hijacked complaints emanating from the ongoing implementation of the public sector reforms to cause mayhem in the community and the university in a failed bid to discredit the PDP government in the state.

The PDP Chairman said that it amounted sheer absurdity for the APC faction to mastermind attacks on the university because of the decision of its governing council and management to retire personnel most of who are between the ages of 65, 70 80 and above.

Cleopas said that the claim by the factional APC that those involved in the protest and reportedly killed in the violence were their members only confirmed the tendencies of the Bayelsa APC faction for desperation, violence, criminality and mischief.