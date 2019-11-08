<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bayelsa State Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has lampooned the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, over claims that the Bayelsa International Airport’s was a waste.

Oshiomhole had in a press briefing in Abuja accused the Dickson administration of building an Airport at N100billion with a runway that is flooded.

Dickson who conducted journalists on a facility tour of the Airport on Friday accused the leaders of the APC of being envious of the achievements of his administration.

The governor accompanied by cabinet members, traditional rulers led by the Chairman of the Traditional Ruler Council, King Alfred Diete-Spiff denied that N100billion has been spent on the Airport.

Dickson who allowed the project contractor, Dantata and Sawoe and the Managing Director of the Airport, Capt Williams Yeri to brief journalists on the technical aspect and the up to date facilities at the Airport insisted that APC is desperate to de-market the PDP led government in the state.

According to him APC as party has been ruling Nigeria with deceit and propaganda and afraid that Bayelsans seeing the achievement of the PDP led government would reject the APC at the polls on November 16 since the APC led Federal Government has not been able to build a facility like the Bayelsa Airport anywhere in the country since it came to power in 2015.

He disclosed that the total amount of money expended on the Airport project including acquisition of land and every other facility in the Airport is more than N70billion.

“I make bold to say our Airport is one of the best in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And the cost of the Airport as at now even with the difficult terrain and with all that we have to do is about N70billion. It is not more than that yet. So I don’t know where the leaders of the APC in Bayelsa and its national chairman got their figure of N100billion from. We don’t do what they do in Edo State. The entirety of this Airport we have not spent more than N70billion. They should stop playing politics with our development. If the Federal Government of Nigeria builds an ` in Benin City and former governor of Edo does not know what it means to construct an Airport from the scratch he should leave us alone with our woes. If any other leader of the APC from other part of our country is fortunate that the Federal Government has built Airport, Seaports and roads for them, they should leave Bayelsa and Ijaw people alone to our woes. You have seen the mischief. If they are ruling our country with propaganda and wickedness, I called on the people of Baylesa State and the Ijaw nation to know who their true enemies are and to once again reject them at the polls on the 16th of November. These are people who are experts in propaganda and deceit. This project is a project the Federal Government has not been able to execute in any part of the country. So I can see the envy on the part of APC leaders and their desperation to de-market our government.”