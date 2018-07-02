The newly appointed deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Audu Sule Katagum, was, on Monday, sworn-in.

This followed his recent screening and confirmation by the Bauchi State House of Assembly last Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the multi-purpose indoor sports hall, Bauchi, with the administration of the oaths of allegiance and office by the Grand Khadi of Bauchi State, Khadi Dahiru Abubakar Ningi, in the absence of the State Chief Judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar.

Justice Umar was said to be away on an official engagement in Abuja.

In his acceptance speech shortly after taking oath of office, Katagum promised to support the administration in ensuring the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people of the state in the remaining period of its tenure.

He assured the governor that he will work with other government officials to ensure the governor’s reelection.

He said: “I want to assure the people of Bauchi that we will work for you. In fact, it is now that we will start working for you.”