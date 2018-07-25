Immediate past Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and owner of Bauchi-based Albarka Radio, Dr. Ladan Salihu, has won the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Bauchi South senatorial primary election.

The keenly contested the election ended around 3:00a.m., on Wednesday, at the party’s Secretariat in Bauchi.

Saliu beat three other contesters to emerge as PDP flag bearer and will now lock horns with a former governor of the state, Isa Yuguda, of the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) who is expected to be adopted as a consensus candidate by the new party while the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will conduct its own primary election to pick its flag-bearer later on Wednesday.

Ladan Salihu polled a total of 575 votes to beat Hajara Yakubu Wanka, former Special Adviser to Governor Isa Yuguda on MDGs who scored 35 votes and Garba Dahiru, Deputy Chairman of PDP in the state who scored 96 votes.