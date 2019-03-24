<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced collation and announcement of results in 15 local governments of Bauchi State, following the supplementary elections conducted on Saturday.

The exercise, which began at about 9:10am, had been delayed due to late arrival of the Returning Officer for the state.

Chairman of INEC Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who was represented by a federal commissioner, Baba Shettima Arfo, representing Bauchi, Borno and Gombe States, lamented that the activities of political thugs in the election process was at a great cost to the country and political parties.

The Chairman warned political parties to call their supporter to refrain from engaging in thuggery and violence that disrupts the process.

“All stakeholders must be aware of the consequence of violating the Electoral law guiding the 2019 elections and [that] the law will take its course on violators,” he said.

In his remarks, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Bauchi State, Ibrahim Abdullahi, welcomed all stakeholders for the continuation of the collation/announcement of the results of the supplementary election.

“I want to add that we should realise that power belongs to God and, whatever the outcome, as winner or loser, it is God that decides and we hope and pray that, at the end of it all, the victor should be magnanimous in victory and the loser should be gallant in defeat,” Abdullahi said.

The REC apologised for the late commencement of the exercise explaining that the Returning Officer had challenges on his way to Bauchi from Yola for the exercise and had to stop in Gombe where he spent the night.

Shortly before the collation and announcement of results, the Returning Officer, Professor Mohammed Kyari, also explained his reason for coming late which delayed the announcement.

Kyari assured that the results were intact and urged all stakeholders to be patient as the results are announced.

Results as announced by the Collation/Returning officers of the 15 LGA will be presented shortly.