As the leadership crisis that engulfed Bauchi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) deepens, embattled Chairman of the party in the state, Uba Ahmed Nana has dismissed as insignificant the allegations that some stakeholders of the party are calling for his removal from office because it lost the governorship seat to the PDP.

An unsettled Uba Nana said that such allegations are the handwork of those he described as political contractors that are hired by an interest group to destabilise the party.

Visibly worried APC Chairman stated this on Tuesday while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after a meeting of party executives, held at the APC office in Bauchi.

He said that after the verdict of the Supreme Court that confirmed PDP as the winner of the governorship seat, it became imperative for the party to meet with all its stakeholders and executives in order to forge ahead as well as map out strategies to regain its mandate in 2023.

Uba Nana said, “We have been conducting a series of meetings with executives of the party, right from the ward to the state level. This has become imperative following the verdict of the Supreme Court. We deem it necessary to come together to strengthen the party and rub minds on the way forward”





He added that “Nevertheless, we have won all the three senatorial seats, up to the 12th House of Representatives, where we won nine seats, but unfortunately, we lost two seats to the court. So, we still have seven seats which are the majority out of the twelve.

For the State House of Assembly, out of the thirty-one seats, we won twenty-two but lost one in court. So we are still the majority when it comes to the seats in the state even though we lost the governorship”

The Chairman, however, attributed the party’s loss of the governorship seat to the handwork of saboteurs within the party who were in party, but fought against it during the 2019 general elections, adding that those who were aggrieved because they lost during the primaries also contributed to the loss of APC in the 2019 election when they decamped to the PDP.

He then encouraged members of the party not to be discouraged because the seat of the governorship is for the PDP, saying that they should remain United and support the party in order to recover their mandate in 2023.

It will be recalled that a group within the party had embarked on a campaign aimed at forcing the Uba Nana led executives to vacate offices having lost the Gubernatorial Election to the PDP which was in the opposition then.