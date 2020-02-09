<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nine brand new motorcycles have been donated to some selected youths in Bauchi as part of an empowerment project by a PDP chieftain, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed Duguri.

While donating the items to the beneficiaries on Saturday, Alhaji Muntaka Duguri who is related to the Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Mohammed said that the gesture was to appreciate them for their massive support so far given to the PDP led administration of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

He also assured that more empowerment assistance would be initiated which will be beneficial to youth, women and other people of the state.

Also during the presentation ceremony, Muntaka Duguri announced support to some women groups with an undisclosed sum of money as part of the empowerment assistance to enable them to be self-reliant and employers of labour.





Muntaka Duguri, therefore, enjoined people of the state to renew their support and prayers to the present administration in the state so as enable it to deliver on its campaign promises to the people effectively.

While speaking at the occasion, the Youth Leader, Kaura Campaign Organisation, Bala Saleh Chiroma, stressed the need for all hands to be on deck towards safeguarding the future of youth by assisting them with empowerment assistance.

While describing the gesture as a welcome development, the Youth Leader pointed out that youths are key to democratic development.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the initiator and prayed Almighty Allah to reward him abundantly promising to use the motorcycles for-profit ventures so that they will be able to fend for themselves and their families.