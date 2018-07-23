Maryam Garba Bagel, the only female member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Dass Constituency, has dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

She is an aspirant for Bauchi South seat at the National Assembly.

Bagel, who belongs to the APC camp loyal to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, announced her decision to dump the party following what she described as irreconcilable political differences before and after the party’s congresses recently.

Addressing her supporters in Bauchi on Sunday, Bagel said: “I want to use this medium to inform the general public and my teaming supporters that I have today officially changed my political party from the APC to the SDP.

“My decision became necessary due to lack of internal democracy within the state chapter of the party which was showcased during the last congresses, of which I and many others challenged through various official means but is yet to be resolved.

“I fear that the current situation at the APC in the state will not provide me with a fair playing ground to participate in the current contest for the seat at the Senate in the by-election to be conducted soon. It has, therefore, become obligatory for me in the interest of the people I intent to represent and the development of my constituency, to move to another progressive party that can provide me with all the opportunities I require,” she said

“She called on the people of her constituency to mobilise votes for her in the primaries.

“I also want to appeal to my constituents to mobilise votes for me in the primaries, and to come out en mass to vote in the general election for me or any candidate that becomes successful at the primaries, so that those that think they can manipulate party officials because they are in power will remember where they came from. In Bauchi, we are smatter,” Bagel said.