The Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has said that he had a sleepless night because he was apprehensive of what the Appeal Court verdict will be.

Mohammed stated this while addressing a press conference at the Ramat House, Bauchi on Friday shortly after the Appeal Court upheld his victory.

Newsmen reported that the Court of Appeal, Jos Division on Friday, dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State and its governorship candidate, former governor Mohammed Abubakar, against Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Bauchi had, on 7th October 2019 dismissed the petition of the APC and its candidate in the election and affirmed the victory of Mohammed as the duly elected governor of Bauchi State.

Dissatisfied with the Tribunal’s judgement, the APC approached the higher court asking it to set aside the lower court’s judgment and declare its candidate, Abubakar, as the duly elected governor

Delivering judgement on Friday, the five-man panel dismissed all the four grounds of appeal filed by the APC and its candidate in the election, Mohammed Abubakar.

Reading the judgement, Justice O. A. Otisi held that all the grounds of appeal filed before the court by the appellants lacked merit and thereby dismissed them.

The governor, who was flanked by members of his cabinet said he spent the night praying and interceding to God for the verdict to be in his favour.

He said, “Honestly, I thank God but I did not sleep last night, that is the naked truth because I didn’t know where and how the verdict will be. I was just by my bed praying that may Allah give me victory because when I was to retire to bed, I remembered that there would be so many people who will not sleep last night.

“Therefore, I felt I needed to reciprocate what the people of Bauchi and my supporters are doing, so I spent the night supplicating and in the morning (Friday), I slept briefly only to get the news that we have succeeded and I prostrated to God in worship because I was extremely glad.

“At least, I can now settle down because I have overcome about five hurdles and I don’t think it was because of my strength but it was Allah who gave me victory. I must tell you, that I was very emotional and I expressed my gratitude to Allah when I heard the news.”

Mohammed said that the Appellate Court, without equivocation, agreed with and endorsed the verdict of the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal.