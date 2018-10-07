



The United Progressives Party has endorsed Alhaji Musa Mato, its Bauchi State Chairman, as the party’s governorship candidate for the 2019 governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the delegates affirmed Mato as the flag bearer at the congress held on Sunday in Bauchi.

Alhaji Kabiru Mohammed, UPP Deputy National Chairman North, who spoke, noted that the delegates unanimously affirmed the state chairman as the party’s sole candidate.

Mohammed said that Mato had done well for the growth and development of the party in the state.

In his acceptance speech, Mato appreciated the delegates for the confidence reposed in him.

He said: “I will put in place sustainable programmes that would impact positively on the lives of the people of the state.

“If I eventually become the governor of Bauchi State, issues of youth employment, pension and gratuities of retirees, training and re-training of teachers, human and infrastructural development will be address squarely.”

Mato stressed the party’s commitment and determination to provide opportunities for investment across the 20 local government areas of the state.

He was optimistic that the party would win in Bauchi State come 2019, adding that the party is adequately prepared to face challenges ahead of the 2019 general elections.