



Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has been declared the winner of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress which took place on Monday across the state.

Announcing the results at the APC Secretariat on Tuesday in Bauchi, the Returning Officer of the Primary election, Prof. Ahmed Bakori Mohammed, said the incumbent governor got a total of 75,086 votes to beat three other aspirants.

Abubabakar’s closest contender, Dr. Yakubu Lame, secured 3, 988 votes, while Prof. Ali Pate and Capt. Bala Jibrin polled 2,886 and 2,539 votes respectively.