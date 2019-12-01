<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Disatisfied with the verdict of the Appeal Court in Jos on Friday that upheld the victory of the Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last 2019 election, the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to go o the supreme court.

APC chairman in the State Uba Ahmed Nana made the party’s intention known over the weekend during a stakeholders meeting.

“The judgment has been passed and we have received it. We are studying it and we are taking the next line of action.

“So, we will be heading to the supreme court. The case will terminate at the supreme court by the special grace of God,” he said.

Nana explained that the stakeholders meeting was aimed at reviewing how things are moving in the party with a view to taking corrective measures and strengthening the party.

“It is a normal meeting that from time to time, we used to have to meet one another and look at the ways and means of strengthenening the APC in Bauchi state.

” It is just to strengthen our movement and keep in touch with our teeming supporters. We cannot afford to lose contact with our teeming supporters,” he stated.

Also speaking, the former deputy governor of the state Audu Sule Katagum said APC is still strong and formidable in the state having majority of members of the state assembly, house of representatives and all the three senators.