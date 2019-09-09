<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following the recent commotion that occurred at the Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal during its last sitting on August 2 2019, when Governor Bala Mohammed went to open his defence in a suit filed by the former Governor Mohammed Abubakar, the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state has called for the relocation of the governorship tribunal to Abuja.

Recall that during the latest court’s sitting, police personal had to hurl teargas to disperse the rampaging youths suspected to be supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC to avoid a violent clash.

In their reaction in a press release signed by the Secretary General, Malam Nasiru Cigari, the APC condemned the development, alleging that the PDP and the governor hired the perpetrators.

Cigari claimed that the incident had led to by APC lawyers and calledon the Chief Justice of Nigeria to relocate the governorship election petition tribunal to Abuja for the safety of their lawyers and the panel of judges.

“The unfortunate incident has resulted to the emotional instability and instilled fear in our lawyers and teeming supporters of APC in the state.

“We are also appealing to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, to as a matter of urgency transfer the proceedings of Bauchi Governorship Tribunal to Abuja for the safety of lives and property that may easily be lost in the future,” he said

However, the state publicity secretary of PDP, Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari, debunked the claim that there were security threats in the state, pointing out that even if the state was not safe, it was the duty of the security agencies to recommend the relocation and not APC.