Ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has been called upon to acknowledge the contributions of women in politics by giving them opportunities to actively participate in the act of governance.

The call was made by the League of Women Voters in Bauchi stressing that the importance of women in the achievement recorded by the party in the last general elections cannot be overemphasized.

Chairperson of the group, Hajiya Fatima Zakari made the request when she led officials of the group on a courtesy visit to the leadership of the party in the state on Monday.

Fatima Zakari who was not satisfied with the current opportunity given to women to participate in politics and governance in the state stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to address the situation.





According to her, considering the positive contributions of women in the last general elections, women deserved to be rewarded with political opportunities.

The Chairperson called on the leadership of the party in the state to consider giving concession to women for them to contest in the next coming general elections (come 2023).

Hajiya Fatima Zakari solicited the support of the party in order to succeed in its ongoing Action Aid Women Voices and Leadership-Nigerian Project.

While Responding, the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam, has assured to work in active synergy with the group to offer support where necessary.

Koshe Akuyam therefore, called on the leadership of the group in the state to exercise patience, as the issue of inequality will be addressed to ensure more representation of women in Politics and Governance.