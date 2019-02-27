



Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State, has called on the defeated Presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his party, to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election in good faith.

Abubakar made the call on Wednesday in Bauchi in a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Abubakar Al-Sadique.

He also called on Atiku and the PDP to support the incoming administration in the onerous task of nation building.

“Democracy is about the will of the Almighty as expressed by voters through the ballot box.

“I, therefore, urge the opposition to accept defeat and support the newly re-elected President since there is another chance to contest in future.

“We thank the Almighty Allah for the peaceful way in which the elections were conducted.

“President Buhari means well for this nation and this year’s Presidential election is a vote of confidence in the change agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The election confirms that both the President, and indeed the nation, are on the right course of national rebirth,” said the governor

He pledged the loyalty of government and people of Bauchi State, just as he called on the people of the state to come out and discharge their civic duties during the March 9 Governorship and State Assembly polls.